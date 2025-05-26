Koreatown structure fire leaves man critically injured

A man is fighting for his life after sustaining critical injuries in a structure fire in Koreatown on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a structure fire was reported at the 900 block of South Dewey Avenue at about 5:45 a.m.

It wasn't clear how the structure caught fire as of Monday morning, although a 42-year-old man was transported to a local trauma center after being rescued by firefighters.

The man, whom the LAFD said is homeless, sustained second and third-degree burns to more than 50% of his body. Authorities said he was suffering from complications from smoke inhalation as well.

No other injuries were reported. The fire was since knocked down.