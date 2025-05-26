Watch CBS News
Koreatown structure fire leaves man critically injured

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.
A man is fighting for his life after sustaining critical injuries in a structure fire in Koreatown on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a structure fire was reported at the 900 block of South Dewey Avenue at about 5:45 a.m.

It wasn't clear how the structure caught fire as of Monday morning, although a 42-year-old man was transported to a local trauma center after being rescued by firefighters.

The man, whom the LAFD said is homeless, sustained second and third-degree burns to more than 50% of his body. Authorities said he was suffering from complications from smoke inhalation as well.

No other injuries were reported. The fire was since knocked down.

