Knott's Berry Farm reinstates chaperone policy following series of "unruly" incidents

Knott's Berry Farm has again opted to reinstate its chaperone policy for park-goers under 15 due to a number of unruly incidents in recent months.

The original policy was put into place in July of last year, after a series of fights led to the park shutting down early. Shortly thereafter, park officials — with guest's safety in mind — decided to require any guests 17 and younger to be accompanied by an adult.

This policy lasted until February, when officials noted that guest behavior had improved.

But, due to repeat incidents similar to those in 2022, the same chaperone policy has been put into effect once again, albeit with a little more leniency.

"Under this policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to or remain in the park after 4 p.m. local time to closing," said a statement on Knott's' website.

Knott's attributes the change to increases in unsafe events over the last few years, not only at their park, but at other amusement parks across the Southland.

"Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues. We are committed to keeping Knott's Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-king park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment."