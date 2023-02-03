Knott's Berry Farm drops its Saturdays chaperone policy

Knott's Berry Farm announced Friday that it is dropping its chaperone policy on Saturdays for park guests aged 17 or under.

A chaperone policy was originally adopted July 22, 2022 following a weekend of fights that forced the Buena Park amusement park to close early.

The violence included multiple fights and panicked stampedes of park visitors trying to get out, but reports of gunshots were not found to be credible.

The chaperone policy put in place as a response and required anyone aged 17 or under to be accompanied by a chaperone Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The park continued to downscale the policy as guest behavior improved, cutting Friday and Sunday chaperone requirements. Park representatives announced in December 2022 that the policy would be Saturdays only, where guests aged 17 or under would be required to enter the park with an adult chaperone.

Knott's Berry Farm's chaperone policy will no longer be in effect on Saturdays. We are always evaluating our safety policies and will continue to make modifications based on the needs and behaviors we are seeing in the park. Safety is and always will be our top priority.