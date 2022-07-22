Knott's Berry Farm begins chaperone policy following teen fights

New rules went into effect Friday at Knott's Berry Farm after a weekend of fights forced the park to implement a "chaperone policy."

Beginning Friday, all guests aged 17 or under to be accompanied by a chaperone on Fridays and Saturdays.

Knott's said no one under the age of 18 will be admitted to the park on those two nights unless they are accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.

The chaperone will need a valid ID and must stay with the minors the entire time they are in the park.

The theme park will also close early on Saturday nights.

The new policy was released Wednesday in the wake of weekend violence that broke out, forcing the Buena Park amusement park to close early.

The violence included multiple fights and panicked stampedes of park visitors trying to get away, but reports of gunshots were not found to be credible.

The policy will be in effect "until further notice."