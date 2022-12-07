Knott's Berry Farm modifies chaperone policy

Knott's Berry Farm has changed its chaperone policy to Saturdays only.

The modified policy, released today, now requires guests aged 17 or under to be accompanied by a chaperone on Saturdays only. The park says the change is based on positive trends and improved security.

A chaperone policy was originally adopted July 22, following a weekend of fights that forced the Buena Park amusement park to close early. This policy required anyone aged 17 or under to be accompanied by a chaperone Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.

The violence included multiple fights and panicked stampedes of park visitors trying to get away, but reports of gunshots were not found to be credible.