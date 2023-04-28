Knife-wielding suspect shuts down part of Union Station

A knife-wielding man forced part of Union Station to shut down on Friday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers arrived at the 800 Block of Alameda Street next to Union Station after receiving calls of a man wielding a knife. Metrolink said that the incident prompted officials to close the Alameda Street entrance near the transportation hub as a precaution and to advise riders to use the Caesar Chavez Avenue entrance.

When officers contacted the suspect they used a bean bag gun and a taser to subdue him. No one was injured but paramedics transported the suspect to the hospital for examination.