Watch CBS News
Local News

Knife-wielding suspect shuts down part of Union Station

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police arrest a knife-wielding man in Union Station
Police arrest a knife-wielding man in Union Station 01:00

A knife-wielding man forced part of Union Station to shut down on Friday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers arrived at the 800 Block of Alameda Street next to Union Station after receiving calls of a man wielding a knife. Metrolink said that the incident prompted officials to close the Alameda Street entrance near the transportation hub as a precaution and to advise riders to use the Caesar Chavez Avenue entrance.

When officers contacted the suspect they used a bean bag gun and a taser to subdue him. No one was injured but paramedics transported the suspect to the hospital for examination. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 4:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.