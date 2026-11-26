King tides forced Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach to close their piers Thanksgiving morning.

"I've been coming out here for 50 years. I've never seen anything like it," resident Rastine Calhoun III said.

Officials said both of the piers closed because of the "hazardous conditions" created by the king tides. Tide gauges show that so far this year, Los Angeles County has seen more than 12 recorded flooding days, the most in the city's 100-year recorded history.

"It's beautiful, but it's a little scary," Calhoun said. "I hope that people take this as a wake-up call."

The intense conditions didn't deter people from coming down to enjoy a beach day. The waves were actually something the surfers were grateful for. Families also gathered on the sand.

"They're pretty big waves," said Sara Kershaw, who brought her 5-year-old son Gavin to the beach. "I've lived here about 20 years. I've never seen anything quite like it."

The cities lifted the closures by the afternoon.

As the El Niño season continues, king tides have caused problems elsewhere in Southern California, with Ventura closing its pier for nearly a week earlier in November.