Ventura Pier closing through next week as high surf is forecasted

The city of Ventura is closing the Ventura Pier starting Friday night due to high surf and strong wave action forecasted over the next several days.

"The closure is a precautionary measure to protect public safety during hazardous ocean conditions," the city wrote on its website.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues through Thursday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

Protective sand berm construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, as heavy equipment arrives on the beach. "An approximately one-mile-long, 5- to 6-foot-high temporary protective sand berm will be built along a vulnerable stretch of the coastline to help safeguard beachfront neighborhoods, public infrastructure, and coastal accessways," the city stated.

The work comes in anticipation of high surf, El Niño-related winter storms, and upcoming king tides.

A high surf advisory is in effect through 3 p.m. Tuesday for Ventura, with a coastal flood advisory in place Saturday from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Waves are forecast to reach 10 to 14 feet on Saturday, and 8 to 12 feet on Sunday.