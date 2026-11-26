Even though Wednesday's king tides and high surf along Southern California's coast caused minimal flooding, the threat of strong waves and high water still remains on Thanksgiving Day.

The National Weather Service says the highest surf and most significant coastal flooding will likely take place in Ventura County during peak tide hours on Thursday morning. The high tide is expected between 9:23 and 10 a.m., the NWS says.

Thursday's tide is supposed to be coupled with strong swells and high surf, which is significantly increasing the risk of flooding.

Crews in Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange County are on standby and positioned in areas of great concern, ready to pump out water if it begins flooding.

All Southern California coastal communities are under a Coastal Flood Warning until Thursday afternoon. A High Surf Warning will be in effect for Ventura County beaches until Thursday at noon.

High surf:

Ventura County: 8-15 feet

Los Angeles County: 6-11 feet

Orange County: 7-8 feet

Peak tides:

Ventura County: 8.2 feet

Los Angeles County: 8.2 feet

Orange County: 8.3 feet

Weather officials remind people to avoid going to the beach during this time. If you do, they say you should always stay in an area where there is a lifeguard on duty, stay back from the water's edge and never turn your back to the ocean.

Wednesday morning's 8.3-foot king tide set a record in Huntington Beach. City officials credited property owners and public works crews for preparing and shoring up defenses ahead of the high tide and preventing a worst-case scenario.

Aside from the threat to coastal communities, Southern California will also enjoy warmer temperatures during Thanksgiving.

Temperatures across the region will be above average. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s across the coast and valleys.

Conditions on Black Friday will be 1 to 3 degrees warmer, with max temperatures up 12 to 15 degrees above normal.