King Fire near Gorman grows to 400 acres prompting evacuation warnings

A brush fire burning near the Gorman area along Interstate 5 erupted early Thursday morning, prompting evacuation warnings.

The blaze, dubbed the King Fire, sparked along Interstate 5 near Smokey Bear Road between Gorman and Pyramid Lake around 1:02 a.m.

Firefighters from the Angeles National Forest and the Los Angeles County Fire Department quickly responded and began working in unified command to battle the fire.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, the fire had grown to 400 acres and is 5% contained, according to the LA County Fire Department.

The two right lanes of the northbound Interstate 5 are closed from Vista Del Lago to Smokey Bear Road, the Angeles National Forest said.

Evacuations

The Angeles National Forest issued a shelter-in-place order for the Pyramid Lake RV Park and an evacuation warning for the Paradise RV Park.

Shelter in place:

Zone GOR -E004

Evacuation warnings:

Zone GOR -HUNGRYVALLEY

Zone GOR -LAC-E001

Zone GOR -LAC-E005

Zone CAS-PARADISERANCH

Use this link to learn more about the evacuations.