King Fire near Gorman grows to 400 acres prompting evacuation warnings

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

KCAL News

A brush fire burning near the Gorman area along Interstate 5 erupted early Thursday morning, prompting evacuation warnings.

The blaze, dubbed the King Fire, sparked along Interstate 5 near Smokey Bear Road between Gorman and Pyramid Lake around 1:02 a.m.

Firefighters from the Angeles National Forest and the Los Angeles County Fire Department quickly responded and began working in unified command to battle the fire.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, the fire had grown to 400 acres and is 5% contained, according to the LA County Fire Department.

The two right lanes of the northbound Interstate 5 are closed from Vista Del Lago to Smokey Bear Road, the Angeles National Forest said.

Evacuations

The Angeles National Forest issued a shelter-in-place order for the Pyramid Lake RV Park and an evacuation warning for the Paradise RV Park.

Shelter in place:

  • Zone GOR -E004

Evacuation warnings:

  • Zone GOR -HUNGRYVALLEY
  • Zone GOR -LAC-E001
  • Zone GOR -LAC-E005
  • Zone CAS-PARADISERANCH

Use this link to learn more about the evacuations. 

Chelsea Hylton

