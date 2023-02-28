Keke Palmer welcomes first child with partner Darius Jackson

Actress and TV personality Keke Palmer welcomed a baby boy into the world on Monday with her partner, Darius Jackson.

The pair of 29-year-olds and first-time parents announced their child's arrival into the world with an Instagram post to Palmer's 12.1 million followers.

"Hey Son!!!! Only 48 hours of being parents!", Palmer wrote in the post that included a series of photos including one of her newborn, named Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

She also left a note for her partner, "Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, "Someone" by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!" Palmer concluded her post by noting that her son was, "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!"

Last year in December, the actress announced her pregnancy during an episode of "Saturday Night Live" after multiple internet rumors began to spread that she was expecting.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant. I just want to set the record straight ... I am," Palmer said during her opening monologue and unbuttoning her coat to reveal her baby bump.

Congratulations from celebrity friends and fans alike poured in on her announcement. Rapper Big Sean said, "Big Congrats! Welcome to the club." Actress Meagan Good wrote, " Congratulations sis, Blessings on Blessings to you and your family!" Star and creator of Abott Elementary Quinta Brunson wrote " "Congratulations!!!! Welcome to the best hood!"

Palmer recently won the Best Supporting Actress award from the New York Film Circle for her role in Jordan Peele's latest film, Nope. She will also star in the new David O. Russell film, Super Toys, alongside Sacha Baron Cohen according to Variety.