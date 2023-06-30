Fourth of July: City officials provide list of cities where you can enjoy your own "safe and sane" fireworks

There will be a lot of popping and booming all Fourth of July weekend, and as fun as fireworks are, there are also dangers.

Last year on July 4, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to 95 illegal firework related incidents and 29 of those were traumatic injuries.

One of those life-changing accidental injuries happened last year, on July 5, to 12-year-old La'Veyah Mosely. A neighbor handed her something, and it blew up in her hand.

"He found a firework on the side of the street, what he thought was a smoke bomb was an M-80, which I didn't know. I lit it, and it blew up and I lost all my fingers in my left hand," said Mosely.

She was in the hospital for three weeks, not sure if she would have use of her hand, or be able to play youth football ever again.

She is back playing, a year later, and she stands side by side with fire officials and medical professionals promoting fireworks safety, hoping that others can avoid such a tragedy.

Safe and sane fireworks are the way to go and acting State Fire Marshal, Chief Daniel Berlant gave a rundown of what to avoid, and how to avoid a $500 to $50K fine.

"Illegal fireworks include anything from skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers, really anything that explodes, goes up in the air or moves around the ground uncontrollably is considered illegal and does not receive our safe and sane seal," said Bertant.

And, just because you bought safe and sane fireworks in one city, does not mean they are allowed in the neighboring city. The city of Los Angeles and all unincorporated Los Angeles County does not allow for safe and sane fireworks.

Los Angeles County

Alhambra

Artesia

Azusa

Baldwin Park

Bellflower

Carson

Commerce

Compton

Cudahy

Downey

El Monte

Gardena

Hawaiian Gardens

Hawthorne

Huntington Park

Industry

Inglewood

Irwindale

La Mirada

La Puente

Lakewood

Lawndale

Lynwood

Maywood

Montebello

Monterey Park

Norwalk

Palmdale

Paramount

Pico Rivera

Rosemead

Santa Fe Springs

South El Monte

South Gate

Temple City

Vernon

Orange County

Anaheim

Buena Park

Costa Mesa

Fullerton

Garden Grove

Huntington Beach

Los Alamitos

Santa Ana

Stanton

Villa Park

Westminster

San Bernardino County

Adelanto

Chino

Colton

Needles

Rialto

and specific areas in Fontana, Grand Terrace, and San Bernardino

Riverside County

Fireworks are largely illegal across Riverside County— including sparklers — however, the following cities allow some use:

Blythe

Cathedral City

Coachella

Desert Hot Springs

Indio

Fireworks are not allowed in any capacity in Ventura County.