KCAL News partners with Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles for back-to-school campaign

Once summer comes to an end and students enter the new school year, hundreds will also return to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. KCAL News is partnering with the organization to bring essential supplies and resources to young people.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles are committed to serving every child and teen to walks into their Clubs and KCAL is eager to help.

The organizations are partnering to host a back-to-school supply drive to meet the increasing needs of Clubs, the children and their families. People from the community can purchase school supplies, sports equipment, or make a donation that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. If you are unable the donate or make a purchase, the Clubs are also looking for volunteers. Use this link to learn about volunteer opportunities.

"Together, we can ensure that every Club staff member is ready to support our Club kids regardless of zip code as the school year begins with hope, dignity, and opportunity," the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles has a track record of serving communities across the region. In 2024, the Clubs served nearly 3,000 kids by providing academic support, backpacks filled with supplies, nutritious meals, mental health resources and safe spaces where everyone can learn.

To purchase something from one of the Clubs' wish lists, just scan the QR code.

By scanning the QR code, you can access the wishlists of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. If you are unable to donate or purchase something, the Clubs are also looking for volunteers to help out. Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles

"Be a champion for LA's youth. Join us in building bright futures," the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles said.