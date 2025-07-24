KCAL Cares teams up with Operation Gratitude

As KCAL Cares' efforts continue to expand to different areas and communities, the initiative is currently working with Operation Gratitude.

KCAL Cares is highlighting ways you can support Operation Gratitude, which provides opportunities for people to show appreciation to the military and first responders, demonstrating that their efforts truly matter. Since 2003, with the help of a network of volunteers, Operation Gratitude has sent a total of 4 million care packages containing items designed to boost morale. Today, the group says it sends up to 200,000 care packages per year.

Now you can support Operation Gratitude in two easy ways.

Amazon Wish List

You can help Operation Gratitude fill care packages for those who serve by purchasing items on a wish list. Click on this link, which will take you to the organization's Amazon wish list.

Letter Writing

Writing a letter is a simple way to offer support, encouragement and say 'Thank You' to those who serve. Operation Gratitude includes handwritten letters in every care package sent to deployed troops, recruit graduates, veterans, caregivers and first responders. Click on this link if you want to send a letter of motivation.

KCAL Cares

KCAL News launched KCAL Cares within weeks of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, with a commitment to helping those communities in need. These partnerships ranged from raising money alongside the American Red Cross to helping SoCal Honda Dealers with a toy and essential donation driver.

Since then, KCAL Cares has expanded to various communities with the same mission: standing with Southern California.