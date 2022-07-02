Kamala Harris traveling from LA to New Orleans for 'fireside conversation'

Watch CBS News
By CBSLA Staff

Vice President Kamala Harris interrupted a stay at her Brentwood home Saturday to head to New Orleans for a "fireside conversation" at the Essence Festival of Culture but was set to return later in the day.

Harris "will speak to the most critical issues facing Black women, including the implications of the Supreme Court's decision on Roe," in the conversation with actress Keke Palmer, the White House said.

Air Force 2 left Los Angeles International Airport at 9:18 a.m. Saturday with Harris aboard bound for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Harris is scheduled to leave New Orleans at 5 p.m. PDT.

The vice president has been at her Brentwood home since Thursday night after speaking at two Democratic National Committee fundraisers in the San Francisco area, but has not had any public events. She does not have any public events scheduled for Sunday or Monday.

The conversation will be streamed at whitehouse.gov/live beginning at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

CBSLA Staff
First published on July 2, 2022 / 11:10 AM

