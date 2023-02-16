Jury duty: California bill would raise jury pay to $100 per day

Jury duty is a public service, but not one that pays. Many people have to miss work to serve, and they get paid little to nothing for those days away from the job. But a new bill is looking to make a big change.

For some people, getting a jury duty summons is just an annoyance. But for others it can be a real financial hardship.

"In California the law is that employers can pay if they want, but they don't have to, and not a lot of them do," said attorney Mark Reichel.

Currently in California, jury duty pay is only $15 a day.

"It's ludicrous and the fact that it's been neglected this long almost shows a disdain for the jury system," said Reichel.

Attorneys say the jury pool becomes less diverse when people with low incomes can't participate.

"You don't have a true cross section of the community," said Reichel.

"I did a trial up in South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County, in January, and half the panel, virtually, claimed a hardship," said attorney Cliff Safranski.

"Nobody should not be allowed to serve on a jury because they don't have enough money," said California State Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco).

Now Assemblymember Phil Ting is introducing Assembly Bill 881, which would give some jurors $100 a day.

Who would qualify for the jury duty pay raise?

"Folks who are unemployed, people who are self-employed, or people who their job will not pay for them to serve on a jury," said Ting.

"It's a great idea, I love it," said Cliff Safranski.

The jury pay raise is supported by many who've been called to serve. And supporters say it's an effort to improve an integral part of our justice system.

"It just stems from a very simple principle, that we're all allowed to be tried in front of a jury of our peers," said Ting.

A pilot program last year in San Francisco found that more people of color and more people with low incomes were more eager to serve on a jury when the pay is higher.