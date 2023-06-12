June gloom continues to linger over Southern California

Southern California continues to be affected by June gloom as an upper-level low-pressure system remains in place.

Showers and thunderstorms pose a threat throughout the region until Sunday evening, possibly extending into Monday morning. These thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and dangerous lightning, increasing the risk of flash flooding. Any lightning on the periphery of thunderstorms could result in a fire start.

In Orange County people told KCAL they are fed up with the June gloom.

"I'm living here and it's supposed to be sunny," said Mana Javid, an Irvine resident. "But it's not. It's pasty. Everybody is pasty and it's not fair!"

Residents are advised to prepare for sudden downpours. Showers could linger in the area into Monday morning, but a return to more normal conditions for many areas is expected Monday afternoon and continue through at least Friday.