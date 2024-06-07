Judge orders University of California academic workers to pause strikes

An Orange County Superior Court judge ordered on Friday that University of California academic workers must halt their strikes on six campuses, as the education of students could be affected by the strikes.

Teaching assistants, researchers and other graduate student workers have been protesting the response by their schools to recent demonstrations over the conflict in Gaza.

The unionized academic workers initially began their protests at UC Santa Cruz, then spread last week to UCLA and UC Davis. On Monday, workers began picketing at UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara, and UC Irvine joined the walkout on Wednesday.

The university system filed suit earlier this week, calling the protests over alleged workers' rights violations illegal as they violate a no-strike cause in labor contracts.

"We are extremely grateful for a pause in this strike so our students can complete their academic studies," Melissa Matella, UC associate vice president for Systemwide Labor Relations, said in a statement following Friday's ruling.

Academic workers have been striking in the form of "Stand Up" demonstrations that started May 20. They say their rights to freedom of speech and expression in the workplace have been violated. Some have been among those arrested at protests while others have faced disciplinary action by their schools such as suspensions or bans from campus.

They asked for amnesty for workers who have been arrested while protesting, meaning they won't be convicted, as well no expulsions, suspensions or other disciplinary action by the universities where they work.

UAW 4811 has contended that its strikes at UC campuses are legal. The union has also filed Unfair Labor Practice charges with the NLRB, filing them against the UC for the University's labeling of their protests as "unlawful."

"For the last month, UC has used and condoned violence against workers and students peacefully protesting on campus for peace and freedom in Palestine," Rafael Jaime, president of UAW Local 4811, said in a statement last week.

The UC system has blasted the union's allegations, saying the union's demands are outside the scope of union labor issues. The university has also rejected calls for amnesty.