Judge dismisses lawsuit blocking $320 million deal to sell Angel Stadium to the Angels

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block Angel Stadium's sale to the Los Angeles Angels, allowing the $320 million deal to move forward.

The lawsuit filed by the People's Homeless Task Force had claimed Anaheim illegally switched from a land lease to a sale, and that the deal may have violated the state's affordable housing law.

A judge dismissed the claims, ruling that the deal can continue. The $320 million deal includes the stadium and 150 acres of land around it, and in exchange, the team has committed to staying in Anaheim through at least 2050.

The Angels have plans to build homes, shops, restaurants, hotels, and offices on what are now parking lots around the stadium, but neighbors have concerns. about the development plans.

First published on March 22, 2022 / 9:05 AM

