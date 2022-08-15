Jordan High students start out the school year protesting neighboring metal recycler

A group of students and parents started the first day of school at Jordan High School with a protest Monday.

(credit: CBS)

The Healthy Families Coalition — a group of students, teachers, and members of the community — protested outside the campus, at 2265 E. 103rd St. in Watts, holding up signs that said "Welcome Back to The Contamination Zone," "Relocate Atlas Metals," and "75% the safe level of lead."

The group says they ended the last school year by sending a letter to city leaders demanding action, yet neighboring metal recycler Atlas metals has been allowed to continue doing business next to the school.

Testing had shown lead concentrations of up to 75 times higher than what the EPA defines as hazardous, and a restraining order was issued last year by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer over its massive pile of scrap metal, pieces of which have been known to break off and be blown into the school's property.