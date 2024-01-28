Joni Mitchell will perform at 2024 Grammys, Academy announces

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will grace the Grammy stage for the first time at the 66th Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced Sunday.

Mitchell, 80, was awarded a lifetime achievement award from the Academy in 2002.

She's up for her 10th Grammy this year for her live album, "Joni Mitchell at Newport," which is nominated for Best Folk Album.

Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival on July 24, 2022. Photo by Sachyn Mital/Shutterstock

Mitchell is the latest artist confirmed to be performing during the Grammys telecast. Previously announced Grammy performers include Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2.

The Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, with the show airing live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

In 2022, Joni Mitchell gave her first public performance after a 2015 brain aneurysm nearly killed her when she appeared on stage at Rhode Island's Newport Folk Festival.

Mitchell taught herself to play guitar again after her aneurysm took away her ability to play.

"I'm learning," she told CBS Mornings correspondent Anthony Mason in July 2022. "I'm looking at videos that are on the net to see where I put my fingers, you know. It's amazing what an aneurysm knocks out – how to get out of chair! You don't know how to get out of a bed. You have to learn all these things by rote again."

"I was into water ballet as a kid, and I forgot how to do the breaststroke," she continued. "Every time I tried it, I just about drowned, you know? So, a lot of going back to infancy almost. You have to relearn everything."