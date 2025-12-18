Jones' career-high 28 powers No. 19 USC women over Cal Poly 86-39

Londynn Jones scored a career-high 28 points, Jazzy Davidson added 17 points, nine rebounds and six steals, and No. 19 USC got past Cal Poly, 86-39 on Thursday night.

Jones was an efficient 11 for 16 from the field (5 for 8 from deep) for the Trojans (8-3). Kara Dunn added 12 points (4-of-9 shooting), Malia Samuels dished out a game-high seven assists, and Yakiya Milton had four blocks.

USC shot 44% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, and held Cal Poly to 32% and 28%, respectively. The Trojans won the rebound battle 44-29 and forced 27 Cal Poly turnovers leading to 39 points.

The Trojans led for all but the first 21 seconds of the game, holding a 55-23 advantage at the half. A 22-2 run to begin the second half stretched the lead to 67-25.

The Mustangs (2-9) were paced by Madison Butcher's 10 points (3-of-5 shooting). Avery Knapp added 10 points.

USC leads the historical series, 5-0. The Trojans won 90-35 in their previous meeting on Nov. 9, 2024.

Up next

The No. 19 Trojans face Cal in the Invisalign Bay Area Women's Classic on Sunday.

Cal Poly also plays Cal on Dec. 28 in Berkeley.