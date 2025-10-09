Man accused of igniting deadly Palisades Fire to remain jailed; prosecutors say suspect has history with police

A Florida man charged with igniting the deadly Palisades Fire in January will remain in jail after prosecutors presented several encounters with police prior to his arrest earlier this week.

During a court appearance in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday morning, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathan Hill said 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht will remain in custody after concerns over his past encounters with police and his mental state.

Rinderknecht is charged with malicious destruction by means of fire, which carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison. The Palisades Fire broke out on Jan. 7 in the hillsides of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The first left 12 people dead and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

A reporter from the CBS News affiliate, WKMG News 6, said prosecutors presented several examples of when law enforcement was called to his sister's home in Melbourne, FL., where he was staying. Prosecutors said on Sept. 17, police were called after Rinderknecht got into an argument with his brother-in-law and threatened to burn his sister's house down.

Almost a week later, police were called again after Rinderknecht allegedly said he purchased a gun and would use it in self-defense against his sister's husband. No arrests were made during those incidents.

Federal Defender Aziza Hawthorne noted that officers never asked Rinderknecht's sister if she thought his threat was credible and there were never any allegations of physical violence.

Prosecutors also brought up concerns from his family over his declining mental state.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Lyons said during the hearing in federal court in Orlando that Rinderknecht was a flight risk because he had family in France and spoke French.

After the hearing, members of his family refused to answer questions from reporters.

Rinderknecht was expected to remain in the Seminole County Jail until a hearing set for Oct. 17, when prosecutors show the evidence they have to charge a suspect.