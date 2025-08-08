New initiative aims to connect Palisades Fire victims to resources

A new initiative aims to help victims of the Palisades Fire rebuild. Leaders of the Palisades Long Term Recovery Group, or LTRG, says it will connect fire survivors with donor relief organizations and provide essential recovery resources.

Organizers held a news conference on Friday to announce the creation of the group. "We are a conduit for Palisadians to gain access to tens of millions of dollars in manpower, in building materials, money and in education to support them over the next five years," said Jim Cragg, with the Pacific Palisades Long Term Recovery Group.

Connecting residents to resources

LTRG leaders said interested residents can get registered through the group and involved in a disaster case management program. Cragg said it's important that community members know about the program because neighbors are currently making decisions about whether to stay and rebuild.

Los Angeles Councilmember Traci Park praised the new initiative. Park said "I want to thank the Palisades community, all of you, for coming together to create this long-term recovery group, to ensure that those who are victims of this fire, who lack resources, who need the extra help... will have the help and assistance they need."