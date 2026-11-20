A Los Angeles County jury has found Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty of starting a blaze that erupted into the deadly and destructive Palisades Fire in 2025.

The verdict comes nearly five months after a deadlocked jury caused a mistrial.

In his first trial, he faced two counts of arson and a third count for timber set afire. After the mistrial, federal prosecutors secured a superseding indictment, charging him with one count of destruction of property by means of fire and one count of arson.

The Palisades Fire, fueled by life-threatening winds and hot conditions, burned more than 23,000 acres of land in the Pacific Palisades, Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains. According to Cal Fire, 12 people were killed, and more than 6,800 structures were destroyed.

It was fully contained on Jan. 31, 2025 — 24 days after it started. It is the third most destructive fire in state history.

Case against Rinderknecht

The case against Rinderknecht argued that he maliciously started the Lachman Fire near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in LA at midnight on Jan.1, 2025. That fire eventually grew into the deadly Palisades Fire several days later.

The DOJ said that through their investigation, law enforcement agencies determined that the Palisades Fire was a "holdover" fire and was a continuation of the Lachman Fire. Firefighters responded and suppressed it, but it continued to smolder and burn underground before reigniting on Jan. 7, 2025.

Rinderknecht, 29, a Florida resident, had picked up a shift as an Uber driver during the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2025, when prosecutors allege he started the Lachman Fire. The blaze burned an area of the hills in the Palisades that was covered with heavy vegetation.

Prosecutors said Rinderknecht called 911 multiple times and initially fled the scene but returned to the area after seeing fire engines pass by. Rinderknecht's defense agreed with prosecutors that he called 911 multiple times but maintained the argument that he was simply a witness to the fire.

"No matter what the government's theory is, the evidence will show Jonathan did not start the Jan. 1 fire," defense attorney Steve Haney said during the first trial.

The DOJ said during an interview with law enforcement on Jan. 24, 2025, Rinderknecht allegedly lied about where he was when he first saw the Lachman Fire. Geolocation data from his phone confirmed that he was just 30 feet away from the flames as they began to spread, prosecutors said.

They also argued that Rinderknecht was agitated and angry when he started the fire.

Juror No. 3, who identified himself as Cameron, said after delivering the verdict that he initially believed Rinderknecht was not guilty. He said the other jurors believed he was guilty.

"I took the time, almost two days, to sit there and just look at everything over and over again," Cameron said. "I personally felt comfortable saying, without a doubt, specifically, that he was who started it."

Jonathan Rinderknecht's father, Joel Rinderknecht, disagreed with the jury's decision and said much of the prosecution's case was a "false narrative."

"It really just demonstrated that the ends justified the means," Joel Rinderknecht said. "They want him to be convicted, and it didn't matter."

Prosecutors said they combed through 1.5 million digital forensic points and collected more than 17,000 pieces of evidence. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli decided to retry the case based on the strength of the evidence.

"[The jury] came back and they held him accountable for the entire thing because that's consistent with the evidence," Essayli said. "We're happy with this jury. They did the right thing."