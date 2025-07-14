John Elway won't face charges in golf cart accident that killed business partner

Football legend John Elway will not be facing any charges in the death of his business partner Jeffrey Sperbeck, Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced on Monday.

Sperbeck was fatally injured after falling out of his golf cart at The Madison Club in La Quinta back in April. The 62-year-old San Clemente resident was Elway's business partner and former agent.

John Elway of the Denver Broncos looks on during warm ups prior to the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022. Getty Images

In a statement to CBS News Los Angeles, the Riverside County Sheriff's said it "determined that the incident was a tragic accident with no evidence of criminal activity or intent."

The statement went on to say no criminal charges would be filed at this time and that the death would be classified as an accidental death.

In a written statement following Sperbeck's death, Elway expressed his grief after his close friend's death.

"There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me," Elway wrote. "Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others."

Elway is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who played for the Denver Broncos in the 1980s and 90s and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He returned to the Broncos as general manager many years after his retirement and constructed the roster of the team that won Super Bowl 50.