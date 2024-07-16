Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, Philadelphia basketball great and father of Kobe, dies at 69

Pennsylvania Turnpike text message scam; Amazon Prime Day is here | Digital Brief Pennsylvania Turnpike text message scam; Amazon Prime Day is here | Digital Brief 02:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, a former Philadelphia 76ers and La Salle's University basketball great and the father of the late Kobe Bryant, has died. He was 69.

Bryant was a first-round draft pick in 1975 by the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers acquired his rights months later, and Bryant spent four seasons playing for his hometown team.

"Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant was a local basketball icon, whose legacy on the court transcended his journey across Bartram High School, La Salle University, and his first four NBA seasons with the 76ers from 1975-79," the Sixers wrote on social media. "Our condolences go out to the Bryant family."

The 6-foot-9 forward played college basketball at La Salle University, averaging 20.3 points across two seasons from 1973-75. He later was an assistant basketball coach at La Salle from 1993 to 1996.

"Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96," the La Salle men's basketball team posted on X, formerly Twitter. "He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed."