Jay Leno, other comedians comment on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension

Comedians, including former "Tonight Show" Host Jay Leno, weighed in on Jimmy Kimmel's indefinite suspension following the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"Welcome to Hollywood, ladies and gentlemen, thank you," Leno said. "Once again, free speech reigns supreme here in town."

Leno talked about "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" being taken off the air indefinitely during a ceremony where veteran journalist Chris Wallace received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"You don't get canceled saying popular things," Leno said. "Usually, it's the truth that winds up getting, so we'll see what happens."

ABC announced it was suspending Kimmel, an outspoken critic of President Trump, from his late-night talk show after he talked about Kirk's alleged killer Tyler Robinson.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said during his Monday night monologue.

Leno voiced his support for Kimmel's monologue following the ceremony for Wallace.

"It's a comedian talking. If you don't like it, don't watch it," Leno said. "I enjoy Jimmy. I like all the guys. I think they're really talented. I like jokes, that's why I watch them."

Other comics commented on Kimmel's suspension, with comedian and actor Mike Birbiglia posting a message on his Instagram.

"I've spent a lot of time in public and private defending comedians I don't agree with," he wrote. If you're a comedian and you don't call out the insanity of pulling Kimmel off the air, don't bother spouting off about free speech anymore."

Stand-up comic Manny Maldonado also expressed his sympathy for Kimmel.

"I feel for Jimmy Kimmel," Maldonado said. "He's had a successful show for a long time. I hope he gets back on air because we are about freedom of speech, and as comedians, that's when we feel free."