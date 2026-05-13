Jason Heyward joins the Dodgers as a special assistant in baseball operations

Jason Heyward is back in baseball less than two months after retiring as a player.

The 36-year-old five-time Gold Glove outfielder has taken a job with the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the six teams he played for during his 16-year MLB career. He announced his retirement at the end of March.

Heyward will be a special assistant in the baseball operations department.

"I'm excited for Jason to be back in the organization," manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday. "I do know that he's going to do some stuff with the affiliates, which is great. He's got the clubhouse part covered, so part of it is working with the front office guys and getting to see the other side of things and how it operates and he's going to be very helpful for his growth and also for the organization."

Heyward spent two seasons with the Dodgers, winning his second World Series title in 2024. He then played one season in Houston and his final season was in San Diego before retiring. He had earlier stops in Atlanta and St. Louis. He's best known for his time with the Chicago Cubs, winning the World Series in 2016.