Japanese artist Takashi Murakami partners with MLB to create limited-edition collection, including Dodgers merchandise

Renowned Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami has partnered with Major League Baseball to release a collection, including merchandise for the Dodgers.

The collection celebrates the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series taking place March 18 and 19 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.

A limited-edition collection between Takashi Murakami and Major League Baseball features iconic and vibrant floral artwork. Fanatics

The limited-edition collection features Murakami's iconic and vibrant floral artwork, the MLB said. The designs will appear on jerseys, shirts, hoodies, hats and trading cards.

"I think this new collection builds upon the historical friendship between Japan and the United States," Murakami said. "This is something I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be a part of."

The collaboration will be sold exclusively on the Fanatics App and Complex.com. People will have the opportunity to buy in-person at exclusive Complex pop-ups, according to the MLB. There will be events in LA from March 7-9. There will also be shops in Japan from March 8-21.