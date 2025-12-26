James Harden and Brook Lopez lead Clippers 119-103 win over Trail Blazers

James Harden had 34 points, Brook Lopez scored 31 points, including a career-high nine 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-103 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Kawhi Leonard pitched in 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists, including 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Deni Avdija led Portland with 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Clippers outscored the Blazers 63-41 in the second half, including a 19-1 run in the third quarter to take control.

A free throw by Donovan Clingan made it 71-59 Blazers with 8:16 left in the third quarter, matching Portland's biggest lead of the game. After a drought for both teams, the Clippers took over.

After Lopez's seventh 3-pointer made it 72-67, acting Blazers coach Tiago Splitter was called for a technical foul. Leonard made the free throw to make it 72-68.

Harden hit two free throws and then scored on a driving layup to tie the game at 72.

The Clippers took their first lead at 75-72 with 3:23 left in the third quarter on Lopez's eighth 3. Lopez connected on his ninth 3 to make it 78-72.

Harden's four-point play with 1:06 left in the third quarter pushed the lead to 85-77.

Leonard had a ferocious dunk on Clingan to make it 95-86.

After a basket by Avdija cut LA's lead to 7, the Clippers had a six-point possession to push their lead to 101-88 with 8:19 left.

After the Clippers cut Portland's first-half lead to 52-50, the Blazers went on a 9-0 run, capped by a fast break dunk from Shaedon Sharpe to make it 61-50, forcing a Clippers timeout.

After the timeout, a three-point play from Harden and a 3-pointer from Kobe Sanders helped cut the Portland lead to 62-56 at halftime.

Up next

The Clippers host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

The Blazers host the Boston Celtics on Sunday.