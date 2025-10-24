Mayor Bass appoints new Los Angeles Fire Department Chief

Mayor Karen Bass appointed Deputy Chief Jaime Moore to be the new head of the Los Angeles Fire Department on Friday.

Moore, who joined the LAFD in 1995, was the commander of operations for the department's Valley Bureau prior to the promotion.

"Chief Moore is a proven and admired firefighter," Bass said. "Our work together will focus on reforming the LAFD to better prepare Los Angeles for major emergencies and the upcoming major events coming to our region. And also, we will work to improve responses to 911 calls, citywide. I'm proud to appoint an Angeleno to this role and I know that he will work to improve the LAFD for everyone in the city."

While he was born in Louisiana, Moore grew up in a Mexican-American household in LA. He graduated from Santa Monica High School and attended UCLA. He delivered remarks in both English and Spanish during the press conference for his promotion.

"My passion has always been public service, and I will work every day to strengthen our connection to the communities we protect, enhance our preparedness and ensure that the LAFD continues to stand as a model of excellence and trust," Moore said.

Bass' decision received support from the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City.

"United Firefighters of Los Angeles City looks forward to working with Jaime Moore as the next Fire Chief of the @LAFD," the union wrote in a post to X. "Throughout his career with the LAFD, Chief Moore has shown strong leadership and a deep commitment to the department. His background and experience within the ranks has demonstrated that he's the right leader at the right time to move the LAFD forward."

He will replace Interim Chief Ronnie Villanueva, who came out of retirement and took over the department after Bass ousted Chief Kristin Crowley following the January wildfires.

"When our fire department and city were facing turmoil amidst one of the worst natural disasters in LA history, Interim Chief Ronnie Villanueva answered the call," Bass said. "After more than 40 years of giving his life to this work, he came out of retirement to serve again. I am eternally grateful to Chief Villanueva for what he has given to our city."

Bass removed Crowley as chief on Feb. 21. She cited that she was "acting in the best interests of Los Angeles' public safety" following the disastrous Palisades Fire, which destroyed 6,837 structures and became the third-most destructive wildfire in California history. Crowley faced criticism after 1,000 firefighters were allowed to go home rather than remain on duty.

In its after-action report, the LAFD cited the lack of available personnel as one of its primary challenges during the Palisades Fire.

"I know this last year has tested all of us, but I know Angelenos are resilient and strong," Moore said. "I see it every day on the job, and I will lead with this same spirit. As your next chief, I'm determined to ensure that the LAFD always keeps improving and that the LAFD will uphold our duty to keep you safe."

In his 30-year career with the LAFD, Moore served in all four of the department's bureaus and led the LAFD's Equity and Human Resources Bureau, where he was responsible for recruitment, personnel services and workforce effectiveness.