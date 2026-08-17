Jackie the bald eagle memorial pops up in Big Bear Valley

Flowers, handwritten notes, drawings, photos, and a variety of trinkets are filling up a memorial to Jackie the bald eagle in the Big Bear Valley community of Fawnskin.

What started as a roadside memorial since Jackie's Aug. 10 death has been relocated to Fawn Park, as the world sends its condolences to the raptor that captured so many hearts.

Mike Wayman, Fawn Park CEO and owner, said the memorial is intended as a permanent, ongoing space for people to pay their respects to honor Jackie.

"The community feels it's important to have a place to remember Jackie … people have been coming from out of town, all over the place," Wayman said.

He said Fawnskin is actually where the famous eagle's nest is located.

"Fawnskin actually plays a pivotal part in the development of the valley. But it's kind of forgotten, and so hopefully Jackie's death will bring life back to Fawnskin," Wayman said.

The local Big Bear florist has been extremely busy fulfilling orders for Jackie's memorial.

Fawn Park Jackie memorial CBS LA

"Jackie has received flowers, a lot of flowers, from all over the world. We've been getting a lot of orders from different states," florist Alixandrea Lara said with an armful of flowers to deliver. "So you can just tell she was so loved from everywhere."

She said they have been at the memorial site, dropping off flower arrangements several times a day.

"It's really touching. We've been surprised by how many phone calls and orders we have been getting," Lara said.

Connie Castro visited the memorial and said Jackie means a lot to her because, while watching the Friends of Big Bear Valley nest cam of Jackie and Shadow's life, she learned a lot about wildlife.

"I just loved her. I mean, she was just such a good mom, and Shadow as well. I mean, he was till this day, he is a good dad. But yeah, we love her," Connie said.

She said she will continue watching the nest cam to see the next stage.

Wayman said there are memorial events for Jackie on Sept. 5 and Sept. 26 at Fawn Park, 39221 N Shore Drive, Fawnskin, CA.

"Join us to share memories, stories, and honor our beloved Big Bear eagle," the Sept. 5 event flyer reads.