Jackie and Shadow's Big Bear eaglets have been named

The Jackie and Shadow's Big Bear eaglets have officially been named.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley announced that the chicks have been named Sandy and Luna.

Chick 1, which has been identified as being larger with a slight curve to its gape, is Sandy. Chick 2, which appears to be smaller with a straighter gape, is Luna.

The eaglets hatched after Jackie and Shadow lost a clutch of eggs after their nest was raided by ravens, FOBBV said. These are the first pair of eaglets to have hatched since the death of wildlife activist Sandy Steers.

Steers spearheaded the Eagle Nest Cam in 2015, which provided a look into the daily life of the area's bald eagles, Jackie and Shadow. She became the FOBBV's go-to wildlife expert as thousands watched the eagles' passionate effort to keep their eggs warm through rain and snow.

"Please know that although Sandy would not have wanted us to outright name one of the eaglets Sandy, she would have been honored that you and the students went through the process and named one of the 2026 eaglets after her," FOBBV said.

The eaglets' names were voted on by Big Bear Valley third graders.

The 30 finalist names given to students to vote on were: