Watch CBS News
Local News

Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow lay third egg of season after nest raided by ravens

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Southern California's favorite bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, laid their third egg of the season on Tuesday afternoon, just weeks after their nest was raided by ravens

It happened at around 2:30 p.m., which was visible via the Friends of Big Bear Valley nest cam, which offers a glimpse into the lives of the bald eagles that live in a tree overlooking Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains. 

screenshot-2026-02-24-at-3-22-38-pm.png
Jackie with her third egg of the year.  Friends of Big Bear Valley

The video shows Jackie standing to reveal a large egg, her third of the year. She then rearranges some of the nest materials around the egg before sitting back down. 

In January, the couple's previous two eggs were destroyed by ravens when Jackie and Shadow were away from their nest. It happened just a week after they laid the eggs.

Jackie and Shadow most recently raised two eaglets last year, Sunny and Gizmo. They also raised eaglets in 2019 and 2022. 

Related: Big Bear wildlife activist Sandy Steers, who spearheaded eagle nest cam, dies

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue