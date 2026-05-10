Jack McGlynn scores in each half to spark Dynamo to 4-1 victory over LAFC

Jack McGlynn scored a goal in each half and the Houston Dynamo thumped Los Angeles FC 4-1 on Sunday night.

McGlynn used an assist from Lawrence Ennali in the 25th minute to score on a shot from well outside the box, giving Houston a 1-0 lead. It was McGlynn's first goal after scoring a career-high six times last season.

Guilherme Santos scored off a free kick in the 34th minute for a two-goal lead. The first-year midfielder has six goals in 11 matches.

McGlynn had a shot from nearly the same spot hit the far post, also in the 42nd, and Nathan Ordaz answered for LAFC three minutes later to cut it to 2-1 at halftime. McGlynn was booked for a yellow card in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Stephen Eustáquio notched his third assist in seven appearances on Ordaz's second goal, and Jacob Shaffelburg picked up his second in five outings this season and his 15th in 134 appearances. Ordaz has found the net eight times in 67 matches.

Mateusz Bogusz got a second chance to score in the 51st minute, using his left foot to find the net for the second time for a 3-1 lead. Bogusz scored 18 goals in 60 appearances with LAFC from 2023-24.

McGlynn gave the Dynamo a three-goal lead in the 55th with assists from Ennali and Santos, who already has five helpers. Ennali collected his first two assists of the campaign.

Jonathan Bond finished with five saves for Houston (6-5-0), which improves to 2-3-1 on the road.

Hugo Lloris saved two shots for LAFC (6-3-3), which drops to 4-2-1 at home. Lloris entered with eight shutouts through his first 10 starts, posting three more clean sheets than any other keeper in the league.

The Dynamo have gone 5-2-1 in the last eight matchups, holding LAFC scoreless in five of them.

LAFC beat the Dynamo 2-0 in Houston to close out February.

LAFC's Sergi Palencia left with an apparent injury in the 42nd minute.

Up next

Los Angeles: Visits St. Louis City on Wednesday.

Houston: Visits Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.