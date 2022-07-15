Ivana Trump died from accidental blunt impact injuries, medical examiner says

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, died of accidental blunt impact injuries of the torso, the New York City medical examiner's office reported Friday. The news comes a day after police said the 73-year-old was found dead in her home.

The medical examiner did not provide any additional information about her death.

Ivana Trump was the mother of Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump, Jr.

She was married to Trump from 1977 until their divorce in 1992, when she became known for her own lines of fashion jewelry, clothing and beauty products.

Ivana was a model from the Czech Republic living in New York City when she met Trump. She wrote about meeting him, "So I turn around. And there is a blond, blue-eyed guy. And he said, 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry. My name is Donald Trump. And I can see the girls, you are looking for a table.'

"And I turned to my girlfriend. I said, 'I have good news and bad news.' 'What is the good news?' 'We're going to get a table real fast.'

"'What is the bad news?' 'This fellow behind me is going to go and sit with us!'"

Ivana Trump attends Cheri Kaufman's Birthday at Kaufman Astoria Studios on November 29, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Following their divorce, Ivana Trump kept her ex-husband's surname and supported his presidential candidacy. She told CBS "Sunday Morning" in 2017 that her former husband still sought her advice and they spoke around once a week.

"He ask me about, 'Should I tweet? Should I not tweet?'" she said. "I said, 'I think you should tweet. It's a new way, a new technology. And if you want to get your words across rightly, without telling The New York Times, which is going to twist every single word of yours, this is how you get your message out.'"

The former president wrote about her death in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," the ex-president wrote. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"