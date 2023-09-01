"It's time to bring the family back together:" Cook's Corner reopens after deadly shooting

Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon reopened it's doors to the community on Friday after the historic bar closed down after a deadly shooting.

The tragic incident happened a little over a week ago after a gunman opened fire, killing three people and injuring six others during the bar's weekly spaghetti night held every Wednesday.

"It's time to bring the family back together, we will be opening Friday at 11 a.m …Once again, our condolences go out to everybody who was here that evening," the Cook's Corner team said in a Facebook video.

Posted by Cook's Corner on Thursday, August 31, 2023

"We hope that when everybody comes back, they understand that we have been through a lot and there's a lot of things going on internally and this, that, and the other, but we want to be here for the community and we need the community here for us"

They said fundraisers for Cook's Corner and others are in the planning stages, and to check back in on the Cook's Corner website for updates.

A public vigil will be happening on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Library of the Canyons.

"I just remember that moment where he raised the gun and opened fire and then it's just a a blur," said Ed Means, a shooting victim. "The round came across my chest and then entered under my arm here and then exited on the forearm."

The Cook's Corner team said there won't be any music this weekend, as it will be a soft reopening, but music is planned for Labor Day on Monday.

"Thank you for all your support. The community and everyone around, near and far has just been so good to us, and I always say one hand washes the other guys. We'll see you this weekend."