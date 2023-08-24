Watch CBS News
Cook's Corner: Suspected gunman in deadly OC biker bar shooting identified

At least three people are dead and six others are hospitalized after a shooter opened fire at a historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon Wednesday evening. The gunman also died at the scene after being shot by responding sheriff's deputies.

The suspected gunman was identified as John Snowling, a retired Ventura Police Department sergeant, according to spokesperson for the OC District Attorney's office. The DA also confirmed the identity of the shooter and said they have done work on his background. Snowling began his career with the Ventura Police Department in 1984 and retired in February 2014.  

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, a media briefing regarding the shooting is planned for 3 p.m. on Thursday. 

