It's official: Dodgers announce 10-year deal with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani

Despite the news breaking over the weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially announced their 10-year contract with Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani on Monday, the beginning of a new era for the Boys in Blue.

"Dodger fans, thank you for welcoming me to your team," said Ohtani. "I can say 100 percent that you, the Dodger organization and I share the same goal – to bring World Series parades to the streets of Los Angeles."

The deal, worth an astounding $700 million, is the most ever given to a Major League Baseball player.

In their official announcement, the Dodgers offered a warm welcome to their newest icon.

"On behalf of the L.A. Dodgers and our fans everywhere, we welcome Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers, the home of Jackie Robinson, Sandy Koufax and Hideo Nomo, three of the sport's most legendary and pathbreaking players. We congratulate him on his historic contract with our storied franchise," said Mark Walter, Chairman of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Guggenheim Baseball. "Shohei is a once-in-a-generation talent and one of the most exciting professional athletes in the world. Our players, staff, management and ownership look forward to working together with Shohei to help the Dodgers continue to add, improve and strive for excellence on the field. Together with Shohei, we will work to help grow the number and breadth of people around the world who enjoy the excitement of Major League Baseball."

After leaving the Nippon Professional Baseball League in 2019, Shohei Ohtani has spent the previous six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, earning a Rookie of the Year Award, two unanimous MVP Awards and a slew of other accolades.

Ohtani, who will be 30 in July, is already considered to be one of the best baseball players of all time, thanks to his proficiency both at the plate and on the mound.

He will officially become the eleventh Japanese-born player to don the Dodgers blue, according to the team. He joins the likes of fellow legend Hideo Nomo.

In a message posted on Instagram this Saturday, Ohtani made his decision known to the public after months of speculation as to where he would land.

"I pledge to always do what's best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself," his post said. "Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world."

That message already rings true, with news that just $20 million of the massive $700 million total will be owed to Ohtani over the next decade, meaning he'll be receiving just $2 million annually.

The remainder of that lump sum is reportedly set to be deferred beginning in 2034.

This decision allows the Dodgers to build a better and more talented team around their newest star, who joins a lineup already loaded with talent like former MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

In order to officially create a spot for Ohtani on their 40-man roster, the Dodgers shipped left-handed reliever Victor Gonzalez and minor league infielder Yorbit Vivas to the New York Yankees on Monday, receiving non-40-man roster shortstop Trey McSweeney in return.