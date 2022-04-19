"It was pretty miserable": Princess cruise ship passengers suffer from COVID

A two-week trip to a Hawaiian paradise turned into a nightmare for some passengers on board a Grand Princess cruise ship after they got COVID-19.

"We have massive headaches," said Vicki Herbers, of Murrieta, a cruise ship passenger. "We have a cough and runny nose. It was pretty miserable. I'll be very glad to get home tomorrow."

Herbers and her 80-year-old mother, Sharon, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. For the last four days, they've been quarantined in their room.

Herbers, an RN, said she was shocked that nobody checked in on them.

"I said I've been a nurse in lots of places and this is not how you deal with sick patients," she said. "Somebody has to make a point of contact, to know if they're dead or alive, for God's sake."

She said after multiple calls to staff, a paramedic brought Tylenol and cough medication, but she has been denied any medical visits from a doctor or nurse.

Princess Cruises would not confirm how many people are sick on board the ship but said in a statement:

"Guests and crew who tested positive were isolated while monitored and cared for by our shipboard medical team."

Herbers believes that hundreds of people on board have COVID-19.