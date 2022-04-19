Watch CBS News

"It was pretty miserable": Princess cruise ship passengers suffer from COVID

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

"It was pretty miserable": Princess cruise ship passengers suffer from COVID 03:25

A two-week trip to a Hawaiian paradise turned into a nightmare for some passengers on board a Grand Princess cruise ship after they got COVID-19. 

"We have massive headaches," said Vicki Herbers, of Murrieta, a cruise ship passenger. "We have a cough and runny nose. It was pretty miserable. I'll be very glad to get home tomorrow."

Herbers and her 80-year-old mother, Sharon, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. For the last four days, they've been quarantined in their room. 

Herbers, an RN, said she was shocked that nobody checked in on them. 

"I said I've been a nurse in lots of places and this is not how you deal with sick patients," she said. "Somebody has to make a point of contact, to know if they're dead or alive, for God's sake." 

She said after multiple calls to staff, a paramedic brought Tylenol and cough medication, but she has been denied any medical visits from a doctor or nurse. 

Princess Cruises would not confirm how many people are sick on board the ship but said in a statement: 

"Guests and crew who tested positive were isolated while monitored and cared for by our shipboard medical team." 

Herbers believes that hundreds of people on board have COVID-19. 

First published on April 18, 2022 / 11:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.