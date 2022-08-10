Is a TikTok trend responsible for more car thefts?

A new trend on social media is concerning law enforcement as nationwide reports of car thefts have increased.

Officers across the United States are concerned about an increase in Hyundai and Kia thefts, with some experts blaming a now-viral TikTok stunt, encouraging people to break into these particular makes of cars.

The instructional video reportedly shows how to jump-start the cars with a USB cable.

A woman in Long Beach was a recent victim of the trend. She shared a home security video with CBSLA of someone backing out and driving away with her 2015 Hyundai Tucson.

She suspects the thief used the instructions from the trend.

"It's really hard when you work to have a paid-off car," she said. "It's not as debilitating to us because at least we have another vehicle, but I know a lot of families with single incomes and one car. It's completely devastating."

Both Kia and Hyundai have responded, saying the safety of customers is a top priority and that their vehicles meet or exceed federal motor vehicle safety standards.