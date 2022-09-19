Is a Home Depot coming to Granada Hills?

Neighbors in Granada Hills are hoping to stop a new Home Depot from demolishing more than one dozen other businesses.

According to a filing on the Los Angeles City Planning Commission website, Home Depot wants to build a 130,000-square-foot store. The new development would mean that about 13 other businesses would be lost.

The Granada Hills South Neighborhood Council hosted a town hall this weekend. Several dozen neighbors showed up to express their anger over the proposal. They say the new store would create too much disruption to their neighborhood.

"I'm not going to feel safe in my own front yard or back yard or having my children walking through the streets before or after school with the increased traffic and increased day laborers," said Sylvia Perez, a Granada Hills resident.

The city still needs to hold several hearings before approving the new store. And that means anyone opposed still has several opportunities to speak up.