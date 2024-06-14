Irvine police search suspects accused of breaking into several cars

The Irvine Police Department released crystal clear security video on Friday showing a pair breaking into several vehicles, including a handyman's tools.

Investigators said two thieves got into a truck and some cars in the Metropolis apartment complex parking structure just off Main Street earlier this month. The cameras on a Tesla captured clear shots of an unidentified man who is holding several items, including a key card, which police said he eventually used to open the Tesla door.

Darin Easley is one of the victims. He's a jack of all trades: an electrician, plumber, painter and general contractor. He said without his tools, his business is crippled.

A photo of one of the suspects accused of breaking into several cars in Irvine. Irvine PD

"They not only crippled my business but stolen my livelihood," Eastley said.

Missing from his truck are more than 100 hand tools, including hammers, wrenches, and a rolling toolbox with electric saws and drills. The thieves also allegedly stole ten expensive batteries used to power the tools and cash he was saving from jobs to pay his rent.

"To have this happen, I sort of feel like the universe is stepping down on me and this is very discouraging," Easley said.

A lack of tools has meant canceled jobs. Easley has awnings to install in Newport Coast but with no drill that can't happen. He also has a project in Irvine removing facia boards but can't since his sawzall is gone.

Easley has seen the video of the thieves in action. His loss is at least $5,000 and every time he gets into his truck he finds out another tool was stolen.

Now, he's cleaning gutters to make ends meet, a task that doesn't require any of his missing tools. He's trying to earn enough money to pay the insurance deductible to replace his stolen tools.