Irvine community torn over proposed new outdoor amphitheater

An Orange County community is torn over a proposed new outdoor amphitheater, which could potentially bring a brand new venue the area.

A three-hour long public forum was held at Irvine's City Council meeting on Tuesday, with residents on both sides of the argument voicing their opinions about what could be the OC's new top music venue.

Mock-up of proposed amphitheater. Live Nation/Genslar

Prior to 2016, Irvine was a hotspot for major concerts, with some of music's biggest names, including the likes of KISS, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Gwen Stefani with No Doubt, gracing the stage of the Irvine Meadows Amphitheater. However, the venue was torn down that year, bringing an abrupt stop to the music.

It was replaced the following year by Five Points Amphitheater — which was only intended to be a temporary spot holder until the city could decide on a more permanent option.

The problem with that?

Nobody can agree on anything when it comes to a new outdoor venue.

The new amphitheater, in conjunction with Live Nation, would bring a 14,000-seat venue to the Great Park in Irvine.

Dozens of people took the stand at Tuesday's meeting, many calling for a renewed music scene in the area.

"With a big venue in Irvine, we don't have to travel to unsafe places or spend tons on hotels or gas," said one woman. "The fun comes to us and Irvine reaps all the economic benefits."

But on the other side of that argument, are those worried about the traffic and noise that the venue could bring — especially those living nearest the proposed construction area.

However, their argument doesn't come without some compromise, as they still support the idea of a brand new setting for live music, just one of a much smaller fashion.

"A 7,000-person facility would generate half the traffic of a 14,000 one," said one man. "That's not difficult math."

"It balances having a venue big enough to attract top-tier performers with maintaining a high quality of life for Irvine residents," said another man.

Another argument, is that after more than half a decade without big name performers and a top-of-the-line venue, Irvine might not be able to attract the level of entertainment it once did.

"Do you want a Super Bowl performance that you just saw at halftime? Or do you want a high school performance?" one of the residents asked. "That will be the difference between a 14,000 and one not as much."

Should city leaders opt to go with the larger of the two proposed venues, it would cost around $130 million. Live Nation would cover about $20 million of that, with the rest coming on the city's expense.

Live Nation would not be a part of the smaller proposed venue in any fashion.

With so much public comment, city leaders decided to push the decision at least until the end of the month, when they will again address the issue.