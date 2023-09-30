Investigators seeking additional victims of Glendale man accused of luring, sexually battering women

Investigators seeking more victims of Glendale man who lured, sexually battering multiple women

Authorities are seeking additional victims of a Glendale man accused of luring and sexually battering his female victims.

Marcello Tagliente has been under investigation since 2020, according to Glendale Police Department, after they received multiple reports of sexual battery occurring at his business.

Investigators say that Tagliente owned MGT Insurance, which trained students for insurance licensing. He allegedly lured his victims under the guise of assisting with their exam preparation.

"Once alone, he is reported to have sexually battered these students, including several young women in their twenties," said a statement from Glendale police.

Tagliente was arrested in 2020 for the initial reports.

"Since his initial arrest, GPD has received three additional reports, all alleging incidents of sexual battery involving Tagliente," police said.

He was formally charged with sexually battery this week, but has been released from custody on bond.

As they continue their investigation, detectives believe there are more victims.

They urge anyone with more information to come forward and contact them at (818) 548-4840.