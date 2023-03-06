Investigators looking for 3 suspects after Hidden Hills mansion party shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators are searching for three suspects after a shooting occurred at a mansion party in Hidden Hills Saturday.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Investigators said a young woman was shot in the shoulder. She is expected to make a full recovery.

According to deputies, over 500 party-goers had crowded into a home in the gated Hidden Hills West neighborhood. However, neighbors claim that this is just the latest in a series of problems associated with the house, which they believe is being rented out by party promoters.

"It was like 11:25 PM. It was just me, my mom, and my brother home and we were going towards my window because on that side of the house you can see a clear view of the house that had the party," said Gracey Aldalud, a Hidden Hills neighbor. "And all of a sudden we heard six shots go off. I was scared. We all ducked from the windows!"

Some Hidden Hills neighbors told KCAL News they want stricter regulations around party rentals in the area.

Deputies said when they arrived they had to call for backup due to the hospitality of party-goers who reportedly threw bottles at them.

Anyone who knows information about the shooting is encouraged to call the LA County Sheriff's Department.