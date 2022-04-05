Investigators identify 56-year-old shot and killed in La Mirada

What began as a car crash investigation quickly became a homicide case when the Coroner's office noticed their dead driver suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

"My brother, he never had no enemies," said the victim's brother Samuel Castaneda. "He got along with everybody."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues to search for new evidence in the death of Castaneda's brother, Fernando Andrade after the 56-year-old died in a rollover crash in La Mirada.

Castaneda said his younger brother was diabetic and was recovering from a recent stay in the hospital before he died. Andrade, who was a roofer, lived just a few blocks away from where he died. It wasn't until after the deadly crash did neighbors realize what they heard just after noon on Sunday.

"I heard like two or three shots," said neighbor Susan Ramirez. "And Then that loud crash sound, which is when the car flipped over."

Ramirez recalls many neighbors rushing out to help Andrade, but were unable to save him.

" At first we had no idea it was an actual gunshot," said Ramirez.

Investigators returned to the crime scene Monday searching for any new evidence, but no witnesses have come forward, a detective told CBSLA. Detectives are also looking for security cameras that recorded the shooting or crash but have yet to find any.

"I mean, this could've happened to anybody," said Ramirez. "It could've happened to me, it could've happened to anyone."

While neighbors grapple with the tragic death that happened right at their doorsteps, Castenda struggles to understand how and why his brother was shot.

"I don't know why somebody took his life," he said. "He was fighting with diabetes. I don't know what kind of heart that people have to take my brother's life."