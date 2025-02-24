Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after motorcyclist killed in Pico-Union crash

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened in Pico-Union late Monday evening. 

It happened at around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and S. New England Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived to find that a motorcycle and a car had collided. 

The force of the crash threw the motorcyclist from his bike. He was declared dead at the scene and has not yet been identified. 

Investigators say that the crash is not being investigated as a hit and run. 

No further information was provided. 

