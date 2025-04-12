Investigation underway after man is fatally shot in Long Beach

A 56-year-old man was fatally shot in Long Beach.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of 45th Street. When police arrived, they located the victim, who was later identified as Travis Lee Robinson Sr., a resident of Long Beach.

Officers and other first responders rendered medical care to Robinson Sr., but he died. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Lisette Temblador at (562) 570-7244.